Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .219 with a double and a walk.

Duran has picked up a hit in six games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Duran has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

