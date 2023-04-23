After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has three doubles and a triple while batting .174.

Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.

Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

