After hitting .244 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .256.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has driven home a run in 11 games this year (55.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 10 of 20 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings