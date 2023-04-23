Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Jokic, in his previous game (April 21 win against the Timberwolves) posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Below we will break down Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.5 21.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 11.6 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.9 PRA 43.5 46.1 41.8 PR -- 36.3 32.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 115.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 38 20 11 12 2 0 1 4/19/2023 37 27 9 9 1 0 0 4/16/2023 28 13 14 6 0 0 1 2/7/2023 28 20 12 16 0 1 1 1/18/2023 31 31 11 13 0 0 1 1/2/2023 33 24 7 9 1 0 2

