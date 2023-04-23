Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head to head in a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-4)
|223.5
|-180
|+155
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|223.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|224.5
|-170
|+145
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.8 (18th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams surrender a combined 228.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this year.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.