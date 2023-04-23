Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as -350 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+260). Texas is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the contest is set at 7 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -350 +260 7 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread. Texas and its opponent have finished above the over/under for four consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.9.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've gone 8-4 in those games.

Texas has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-6-0).

The Rangers have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-4 6-3 5-2 8-5 11-5 2-2

