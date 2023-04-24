The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .160 with three doubles and a triple.
  • Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this year (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.
  • Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.98, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .326 against him.
