The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 4 with the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, April 24 from Crypto.com Arena.

Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies with Fubo!

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 111-101 on Saturday when they last met. Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the win with a team-leading 31 points. Ja Morant put up 45 points in the Grizzlies' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 34-16.

On offense, the Lakers have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 121.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 117.2 they've put up over the course of this year.

Los Angeles knocks down 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies are putting up 115 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 1.9 fewer points than their average for the season (116.9).

Memphis knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the NBA with 112.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second defensively with 108.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 222

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.