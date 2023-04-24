The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 3-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .265 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.

This season, Taveras has totaled at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In two games this season, Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

