In a Tuesday MLB slate that includes a lot of competitive contests, the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to see.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (11-12) play host to the Colorado Rockies (7-17)

The Rockies will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

José Ramírez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.298 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

CLE Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -208 +174 8

The Baltimore Orioles (15-7) host the Boston Red Sox (12-12)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.289 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.289 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.255 AVG, 9 HR, 23 RBI)

BAL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -163 +139 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.275 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)

Andrew McCutchen (.275 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI) LAD Key Player: James Outman (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -116 -104 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (8-15) take on the Texas Rangers (14-8)

The Rangers will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.293 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI)

Jonathan India (.293 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.292 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -138 +118 9.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (20-3) host the Houston Astros (12-11)

The Astros will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.353 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Randy Arozarena (.353 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.295 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

TB Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -184 +156 7.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (11-12) take on the Seattle Mariners (10-12)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Brandon Marsh (.364 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

Brandon Marsh (.364 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.291 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -129 +108 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (14-9) host the Chicago White Sox (7-16)

The White Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.333 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.333 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -209 +175 9

The New York Mets (14-9) host the Washington Nationals (7-14)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.259 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -204 +169 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (15-8) host the Miami Marlins (12-11)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.358 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.358 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.444 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -232 +192 9

The Chicago Cubs (12-9) play the San Diego Padres (12-12)

The Padres will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.355 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.355 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI) SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

CHC Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -124 +104 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) take on the Detroit Tigers (8-13)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.262 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

Willy Adames (.262 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI) DET Key Player: Nick Maton (.154 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)

MIL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -177 +150 9

The Minnesota Twins (13-10) take on the New York Yankees (13-10)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.216 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI)

Joey Gallo (.216 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI) NYY Key Player: Anthony Rizzo (.300 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)

MIN Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -129 +109 6.5

The Los Angeles Angels (11-11) play host to the Oakland Athletics (4-18)

The Athletics will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)

Hunter Renfroe (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

LAA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -177 +150 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) play host to the Kansas City Royals (5-17)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.294 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.294 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.291 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)

ARI Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -145 +123 10

The San Francisco Giants (9-13) host the St. Louis Cardinals (9-14)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.313 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.313 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Gorman (.310 AVG, 6 HR, 22 RBI)

SF Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -112 -108 9

