On Tuesday, April 25 at 6:40 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (14-8) visit the Cincinnati Reds (8-15) at Great American Ball Park. Martin Perez will get the call for the Rangers, while Luke Weaver will take the hill for the Reds.

The Reds have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rangers (-145). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (3-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rangers and Reds matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 14 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 6-4 (60%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win two times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.