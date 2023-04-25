Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars meet the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Roope Hintz vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +31, while averaging 17:33 on the ice per game.

Hintz has a goal in 30 games this year out of 73 games played, including multiple goals eight times.

Hintz has a point in 51 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

Hintz has an assist in 29 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 62.1% that Hintz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 73 Games 12 75 Points 20 37 Goals 9 38 Assists 11

