Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.362 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (23) this season while batting .258 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.7% of them.
- In 22.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds' 5.10 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.87 ERA ranks eighth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.