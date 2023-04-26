The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) will be monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers needed overtime to beat the Grizzlies 117-111 on Monday when they last played. Austin Reaves led the Lakers to the win with a team-leading 23 points. Desmond Bane scored 36 points in the Grizzlies' loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When Memphis scores more than 116.6 points, it is 34-7.

The Grizzlies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 112.9 points a contest compared to the 116.9 they've averaged this year.

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the league by averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in the NBA, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (113).

Los Angeles is 34-16 when it scores more than 113 points.

The Lakers are compiling 120.8 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 222.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.