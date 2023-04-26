Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .290 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .283 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Heim has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (12 of 18), with multiple hits five times (27.8%).
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season (44.4%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (33.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), with two or more runs four times (22.2%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.87 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.87 ERA ranks eighth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
