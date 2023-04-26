Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (14-9) versus the Cincinnati Reds (9-15) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on April 26.

The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (1-1, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.87 ERA).

Rangers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 151 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).

