Rangers vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers head into the final of a three-game series against Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
The Rangers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.
Rangers vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Rangers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-6).
- Texas has gone 9-6 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- In the 23 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-6-1).
- The Rangers have had a run line set for only two games this season, and covered in both.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-4
|6-5
|6-2
|8-7
|11-6
|3-3
