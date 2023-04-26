Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .233 with a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has a double, two home runs and seven walks while batting .211.
- Grossman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Grossman has had an RBI in five games this season (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.10 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.87 ERA ranks eighth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
