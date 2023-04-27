Ezequiel Duran -- hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .277 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Duran has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (17.6%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.36 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cole (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a .79 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5).
