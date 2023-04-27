Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .256.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in seven of 13 games this year (53.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
- In three games this season (23.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.36 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's .79 ERA ranks third, .794 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 28th.
