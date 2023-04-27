MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, April 27
The New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate.
Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Atlanta Braves (17-8) play the Miami Marlins (12-13)
The Marlins will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.363 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.421 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-189
|+160
|8.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (17-8) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12)
The Dodgers will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.292 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: James Outman (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+143
|8
The Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) play host to the Seattle Mariners (11-13)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.333 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.266 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|8
The Chicago Cubs (13-10) host the San Diego Padres (13-13)
The Padres will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Thursday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.340 AVG, 2 HR, 15 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.326 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+120
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (11-13) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (9-16)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.326 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+124
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (13-12) play the Oakland Athletics (5-20)
The Athletics will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.280 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.315 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-308
|+247
|8
The Detroit Tigers (9-14) take on the Baltimore Orioles (16-8)
The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.218 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.271 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-156
|+133
|8
The Chicago White Sox (7-18) host the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5)
The Rays will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.236 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+127
|7
The New York Mets (14-11) host the Washington Nationals (9-14)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.245 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-233
|+192
|8
The Minnesota Twins (14-11) host the Kansas City Royals (6-19)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.238 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-197
|+166
|8
The Texas Rangers (14-10) play the New York Yankees (14-11)
The Yankees will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.266 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-167
|+141
|8
