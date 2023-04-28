Jamie Benn will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jamie Benn vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +23).

In 31 of 82 games this year Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Benn has a point in 54 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 22 of them.

In 37 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Benn goes over his points over/under is 58.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 82 Games 13 78 Points 12 33 Goals 7 45 Assists 5

