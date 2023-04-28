The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .269.
  • In 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim has driven home a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), including four multi-run games (20.0%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
