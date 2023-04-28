The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .234.

In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), Taveras has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.

Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

