Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .845, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season.
  • He ranks 37th in batting average, 59th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Semien has gotten a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (40.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien has driven home a run in 12 games this year (48.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 64.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 28.0%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
