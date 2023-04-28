The Minnesota Wild are set for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, April 28, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars are ahead 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers list the Stars as underdogs in this decisive matchup, with -105 odds on the moneyline against the Wild (-115).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-115) Stars (-105) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been an underdog in 22 games this season, and won 10 (45.5%).

Dallas has entered 22 games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.

The moneyline in this contest implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Stars.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 281 (7th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' most recent 10 games.

Over their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.

The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

