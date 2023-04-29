Following the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cody Gribble is in 50th place at -4.

Looking to bet on Cody Gribble at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cody Gribble Insights

Over his last 19 rounds, Gribble has shot below par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 19 rounds.

Gribble has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Gribble has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Gribble has finished in the top 10 twice.

Gribble will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 42 -3 272 0 7 0 2 $457,540

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Gribble finished 50th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Vidanta Vallarta measures 7,456 yards for this tournament, 161 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

Gribble will take to the 7,456-yard course this week at Vidanta Vallarta after having played courses with an average length of 7,356 yards in the past year.

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 36th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

Gribble shot better than just 20% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Gribble fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Gribble had five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Gribble's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that last competition, Gribble had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Gribble finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, worse than the field average, 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Gribble carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.9).

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Gribble Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Gribble's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.