After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Yankees.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bubba Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .233 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.

In five of 16 games this year (31.3%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings