Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, April 30 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .260 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Jung has picked up a hit in 18 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.0%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (32.0%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

