Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Yankees on April 30, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers meet at Globe Life Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:35 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 30 hits with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .278/.352/.472 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI (26 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .255/.307/.500 so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Nestor Cortes Jr. Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Cortes Stats
- The Yankees' Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Cortes will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Cortes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 20
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 14
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 9
|5.1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 3
|5.0
|7
|1
|1
|3
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .244/.361/.433 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
