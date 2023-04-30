Gleyber Torres and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers meet at Globe Life Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:35 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 30 hits with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.352/.472 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI (26 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .255/.307/.500 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Nestor Cortes Jr. Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Cortes Stats

The Yankees' Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Cortes will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cortes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Apr. 25 5.0 5 4 3 6 1 vs. Angels Apr. 20 6.0 4 3 3 7 2 vs. Twins Apr. 14 7.0 5 2 2 7 0 at Orioles Apr. 9 5.1 4 2 2 5 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 3 5.0 7 1 1 3 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .244/.361/.433 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

