Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Grossman enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has had an RBI in six games this year (27.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.35 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 40th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.
