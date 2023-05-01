Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 10.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|213.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 15.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 213.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.
- Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 12.6 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.
- The 76ers have been victorious in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Celtics have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- Boston sports a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- Philadelphia has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over five times.
- Philadelphia has performed better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (23-18-0) this year.
- The 76ers score just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow (111.4).
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|8-11
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|1-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.