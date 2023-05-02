On Tuesday, Bubba Thompson (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .200 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.

This year, Thompson has totaled at least one hit in five of 17 games (29.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Thompson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings