Jamie Benn Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Jamie Benn will be on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Benn against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.
Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Benn Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.
- Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.
- Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
- Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Benn Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|6
|78
|Points
|7
|33
|Goals
|2
|45
|Assists
|5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
