Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Heiskanen in that upcoming Stars-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -196)

0.5 points (Over odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 of 79 games this year, with multiple points in 23 of them.

In 40 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 19 of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.8% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 6 73 Points 8 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 6

