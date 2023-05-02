Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .257 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 22 of 28 games this year (78.6%), with multiple hits on five occasions (17.9%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (50.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 28 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
