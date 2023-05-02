Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (17-11) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM on May 2.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (4-1) against the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rangers have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

This season, Texas has been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (178 total, 6.4 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule