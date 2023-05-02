Jon Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +120 moneyline odds. The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rangers have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 28 games with a total.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-5 6-6 7-3 10-8 13-8 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.