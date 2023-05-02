The Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) and the Texas Rangers (17-11) will match up in the series opener on Tuesday, May 2 at Globe Life Field, with Zac Gallen getting the nod for the Diamondbacks and Jon Gray toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +125. A 7.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won five of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+310) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

