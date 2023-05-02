Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Stars game against the Kraken can be seen on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players