The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Seattle Kraken for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are the favorite (-195) in this matchup against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Kraken (+165) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 62 times this season, and have finished 40-22 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has an 18-5 record (winning 78.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 66.1%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

