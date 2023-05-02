Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, broadcast on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are favored, with -210 moneyline odds, in this game against the Kraken, who have +180 moneyline odds.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-210)
|Kraken (+180)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 62 times this season, and have gone 40-22 in those games.
- Dallas is 14-5 (winning 73.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 67.7% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
