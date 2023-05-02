Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .288.
  • Jankowski has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (20.0%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.