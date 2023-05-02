Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Johnston has netted a goal in a game 23 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnston has a point in 36 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has an assist in 16 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 3 41 Points 3 24 Goals 2 17 Assists 1

