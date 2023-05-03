The Texas Rangers (18-11) will look to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.38 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .222 in five games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

