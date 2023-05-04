Jamie Benn will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Does a wager on Benn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.

In 30 of 82 games this season Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

The implied probability that Benn hits the over on his points prop total is 58.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 7 78 Points 8 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 6

