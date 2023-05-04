Mason Marchment will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Marchment's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Marchment has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 15:42 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 68 games this season, Marchment has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 23 of 68 games this year, Marchment has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 68 Games 5 31 Points 2 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.