Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, May 4 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 1-0 advantage in the series.

Tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch the Stars and the Kraken meet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players