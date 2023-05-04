How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken go on the road to square off with the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
The Stars matchup with the Kraken can be watched on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
