Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0 in the series. The Kraken have +180 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-210).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-210)
|Kraken (+180)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (40-23).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 14-6 (winning 70.0%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 67.7%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
